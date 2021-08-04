Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,542 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Infinera worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after buying an additional 3,360,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Infinera by 945.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $3,667,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $3,610,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Infinera by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.23. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

