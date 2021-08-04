Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Macy’s worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Macy’s by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 1,470,153 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

M stock opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.