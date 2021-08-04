Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,978 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Flowserve worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after buying an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $55,395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 306.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,035,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 780,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 237.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 621,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 437,723 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 286.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on FLS. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

