Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) by 1,065.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.12% of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,492,000 after buying an additional 334,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USTB opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $52.14.

