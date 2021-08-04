Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.10 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $221.35 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $228.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.72. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.