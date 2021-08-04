Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.17 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 8,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,457,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,234,000 after buying an additional 110,623 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $6,368,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

UTHR stock opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.62. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

