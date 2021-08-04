Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

CNO opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

