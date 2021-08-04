Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.90% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQE. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 78.6% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 41.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.25. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $85.59.

