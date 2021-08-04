Royal Bank of Canada Increases SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target to $28.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWI. Berenberg Bank downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

SWI opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 991.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

