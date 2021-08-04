Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.96% of Northwest Pipe worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,414 shares in the company, valued at $474,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $494,583. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NWPX stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

