Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Raised by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 7.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $129,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $101.29. 51,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

