Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 34,755 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 181.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

OneMain stock opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.64.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

