Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,896 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,277,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,536,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,591,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,413,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 190.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 106,425 shares in the last quarter.

RPV opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $82.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.47.

