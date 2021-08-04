Royal Bank of Canada Raises BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 390

BP (LON:BP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC cut BP to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 381.77 ($4.99).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of LON:BP traded up GBX 16.35 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 306.10 ($4.00). 72,344,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.29. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £61.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.07.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £311 ($406.32).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.