Royal Bank of Canada Raises Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Schroders currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Shares of SDR traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,660 ($47.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,238. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,580.97. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,728 ($48.71). The company has a market cap of £10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84.

In other news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total value of £190,872 ($249,375.49). Also, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total value of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

