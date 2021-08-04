Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 335.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,546,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,938,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 379,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after buying an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

