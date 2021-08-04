Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMVWY. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on shares of TeamViewer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TeamViewer stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. 65,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.