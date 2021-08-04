Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.39% of Surmodics worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $781.74 million, a PE ratio of 108.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.53. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

