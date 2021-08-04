Royal Bank of Canada Sells 142,347 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,347 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.02.

