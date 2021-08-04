Royal Bank of Canada Sells 181,172 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 181,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.52. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

