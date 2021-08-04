Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,141 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.28% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONLN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 227.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.56.

