Royal Bank of Canada Sells 22,291 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 22,291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Continental Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.66. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.64 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

