Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,889 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $141.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.03.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

