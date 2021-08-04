Royal Bank of Canada Sells 31,464 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of H&R Block worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $39,387,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,887,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.34.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

