Royal Bank of Canada Sells 35,629 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,629 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Southwest Gas worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after buying an additional 2,442,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after buying an additional 79,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southwest Gas by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 77,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

