Royal Bank of Canada Sells 49,239 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,239 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.30% of Avid Technology worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avid Technology by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
NASDAQ AVID opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 1.38. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $40.48.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avid Technology Company Profile
Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
