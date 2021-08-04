Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,710 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.