Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,137,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $625.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.83 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $572.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.67.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

