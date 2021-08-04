Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,454.60 ($19.00) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £113.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,381.82.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

