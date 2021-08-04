Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, July 26th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 508.60 ($6.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 169.96 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,746.58.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

