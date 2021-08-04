Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.87

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.87 and last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 1389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOPKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf cut Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Royal Vopak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Royal Vopak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

