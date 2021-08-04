Royale Finance (ROYA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $345,130.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 64.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00100624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00143798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,605.25 or 0.99806909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00844404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

