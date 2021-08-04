Royalty Pharma (RPRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,036,001 shares of company stock worth $44,437,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.