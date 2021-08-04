RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.05. RPC shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 1,860 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $856.45 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $664,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,216,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,267.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,132,309 shares of company stock worth $11,913,990. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 32.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 718,908 shares during the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of RPC by 91.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 212.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 399,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

