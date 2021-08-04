RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 43.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

