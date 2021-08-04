RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE RPT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.
In other news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
