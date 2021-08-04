RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

