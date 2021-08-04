RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.920 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE:RPT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 201,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.21 million, a PE ratio of -1,218.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

