RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Market Capitalization Hits $140.99 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market cap of $140.99 million and $2.05 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Infrastructure Framework alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00101792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00143870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,337.42 or 1.00178844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00845476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,513,342 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

