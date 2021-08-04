RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 1% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39,614.10 or 0.99534655 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $79.35 million and approximately $13,292.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002000 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,003 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

