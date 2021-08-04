Rubic Market Capitalization Tops $11.70 Million (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rubic has a market cap of $11.70 million and $370,135.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00102311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00143841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.03 or 1.00167880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00843214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

