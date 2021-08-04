Rublix (RBLX) Hits Market Cap of $214,941.43

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Rublix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rublix has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Rublix has a market cap of $214,941.43 and approximately $2,343.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,497.39 or 1.00186435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.82 or 0.00845308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io . Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io

Buying and Selling Rublix

