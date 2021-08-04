Rune (RUNE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $126,824.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $126,824.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $115.08 or 0.00295406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00101182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00143281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,191.31 or 1.00605846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.72 or 0.00841280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

