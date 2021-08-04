Rupee (RUP) Trading Down 41.6% This Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Rupee has a market cap of $61,540.51 and $56.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00058930 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000753 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

