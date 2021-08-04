Rupiah Token Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $840,044.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00061350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00850918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00095205 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

