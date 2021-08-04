RWS (LON:RWS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 589 ($7.70). RWS shares last traded at GBX 571 ($7.46), with a volume of 710,066 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RWS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

Get RWS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 582.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

RWS Company Profile (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.