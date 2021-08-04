Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryerson from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of RYI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 107,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

