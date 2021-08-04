Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0302 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $951,842.49 and $3,726.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.12 or 0.06852187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.49 or 0.01378137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00359581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00130004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00615437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00352620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00296954 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,587,399 coins and its circulating supply is 31,470,086 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

