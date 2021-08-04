Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SBRA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. 1,192,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,285. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

