Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,067. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77. Sabre has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.23.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

