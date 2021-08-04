Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Head to Head Contrast

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Safestore has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safestore and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential 29.53% 6.75% 3.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safestore and Equity Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.28 $913.64 million $3.26 25.87

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Safestore and Equity Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 2 2 0 2.50 Equity Residential 1 10 5 0 2.25

Equity Residential has a consensus target price of $75.38, indicating a potential downside of 10.62%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Safestore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Safestore on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ÂUne PiÃ¨ce en PlusÂ in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

